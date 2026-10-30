Bournemouth to bid for winger in January in Rayan repeat – Exclusive

Bournemouth are seriously interested in Vasco da Gama winger Andres Gomez in the January transfer window, according to sources in Brazil.

The 24-year-old Colombian has established himself as a key attacking option for the Rio de Janeiro club since arriving on loan from Rennes in August 2025 and completing a permanent move earlier this year.

With a contract running until January 2031, Gomez remains under long-term agreement at Vasco, yet the Cherries have already held initial discussions and are expected to submit a proposal once the window opens.

Bournemouth’s interest follows the successful integration of fellow Vasco attacker Rayan, who joined in January and has since become a regular in the side.

Sources suggest the Premier League club see Gomez as a similar profile — a versatile, direct winger capable of operating on either flank — and believe his experience in Ligue 1 with Rennes would aid him getting used to English football.

Andres Gomez won’t cost Bournemouth as much as Rayan

Any bid is expected to fall below the €35 million paid for Rayan, reflecting both Gomez’s age and the fact that Vasco hold the majority of his economic rights, so the fee does not need to be split across multiple fronts.

Earlier in the year, Gomez attracted attention from German clubs, with Bayer Leverkusen among those monitoring his progress.

Those enquiries did not progress to formal offers, and Vasco indicated at the time that they preferred to retain the player through the remainder of the season.

Other major European sides have been watching him in recent weeks, leaving Bournemouth with a choice to make as interest grows.

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Gomez, who has represented Colombia at senior level, is expected to remain available for selection in the coming weeks despite minor fitness concerns.

Vasco’s hierarchy will look at any offer against their valuation of the forward and the club’s broader plans under new ownership structures.

With the January window still some distance away, the situation is open but Bournemouth’s willingness to move early suggests they regard the Colombian as a realistic target for the January transfer window.