Amine Adli is closing in on a move to Bournemouth

Bournemouth are close to the £25million capture of Bayer Leverkusen winger Amine Adli in a move that is likely to pave the way for Philip Billing’s exit, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Adli, a left-sided wide man, is seen as a replacement for Dango Ouattara following his switch to Brentford, while fellow new boy Ben Doak also offers attacking options on the flanks.

Moroccan star Adli has been a long-term target for Bournemouth and his impending arrival could open the door for Billing to move on.

TEAMtalk revealed Bournemouth were planning a move for Adli on August 18, with sources stating he was “very excited” about the prospect of the Premier League challenge.

The Cherries’ Danish international Billing is likely to head on again having spent the second half of last season on loan with Napoli in Italy and he’s attracting interest again from overseas.

Two clubs from Germany are keen while it’s understood that Ipswich have made an enquiry for Billing, who is available to leave before the transfer window closes.

The Championship club are looking to beef up their midfield options with Billing among the loan options.

Bournemouth want Chelsea man

Bournemouth have made five signings this summer, and another player on their radar is Chelsea’s teenage defender Josh Acheampong.

Andoni Iraola wants to bring in Acheampong, but the injury to Levi Colwill means he’s staying put at Stamford Bridge for now.

Acheampong impressed in the opening stalemate against Crystal Palace and that could change Enzo Maresca’s thinking, having initially been open to the defender moving on on loan.

Bournemouth sold Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi this summer.

Were they to go after Acheampong, they could face competition from Manchester City, who are reportedly showing surprise interest in the full-back, along with Crystal Palace and West Ham, who have scouted him.

But as TEAMtalk sources suggest, Maresca is likely to tell Chelsea not to let Acheampong go anywhere.