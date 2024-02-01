Bournemouth complete striker signing with hefty obligation to buy attached

New Bournemouth striker Enes Unal (image via official Bournemouth website - www.afcb.co.uk)

Bournemouth have announced the signing of Turkish striker Enes Unal on an initial loan, though the deal contains a conditional obligation to buy worth a sizeable sum.

Andoni Iraola’s side already possess one of the Premier League’s finest strikers in Dominic Solanke. However, the Cherries now boast another potent frontman in the form of Enes Unal.

Bournemouth confirmed via their official website that the Getafe frontman, 26, has arrived on an initial six-month loan.

The agreement also contains a conditional obligation to buy which Fabrizio Romano stated is worth €16m.

Precisely what conditions must be met to trigger the clause aren’t yet clear.

In any case, what is clear is Bournemouth have secured a superb deadline day coup and chief executive, Neill Blake, wasted no time talking up the swoop.

“We’re really pleased to welcome Enes to the club and believe he’ll add strength to our front line,” said Blake.

“He’s proven that he can score goals in multiple different countries, and we believe he’s got the skillset to succeed in the Premier League.”

Unal notched 14 and 16 goals respectively in each of his last two LaLiga campaigns with Getafe.

Clearly, he’s a striker capable of finding the net with regularity in top European leagues.