Bournemouth mulling over shock move for former Tottenham youngster ready to climb the leagues

Bournemouth are considering a surprise move for Peterborough midfielder Hector Kyprianou before the close of the transfer window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Kyprianou has been impressing at League One hopefuls Peterborough this season and his form has alerted a number of clubs higher up the football pyramid.

The defensive midfielder has been a standout performer in League One this term and his physical presence and ball-winning skills have been instrumental in Peterborough’s promotion push.

The 22-year-old has made 34 appearances in all competitions for Peterborough this season, chipping in with five goals and one assist for Darren Ferguson’s side.

Scouts from Premier League and Championship clubs have been making regular checks on Kyprianou and Bournemouth are actively monitoring his situation at Peterborough.

Bournemouth see former Tottenham youngster Kyprianou as a potential star in the making and someone who could prove a valuable addition to their plans going forward.

Although born in Enfield, Kyprianou’s stellar form also saw him break into the Cyprus national team at the back end of last year and he has gone on to make four appearances for his adopted country.

Peterborough keen to keep Kyprianou

Peterborough are aware of the growing interest in Kyprianou, but they are hoping to keep hold of him as they look to maintain their bid for promotion back to the Championship.

They are currently third in the League One table after 28 games after reaching the play-offs last season at the first time of asking since their relegation.

Kyprianou is under contract with his current employers until the end of next season.

