Newly-promoted trio Ipswich Town, Coventry City and Hull City are all pushing to land Bournemouth forward Daniel Jebbison, TEAMtalk understands, but the Cherries are reluctant to part company with one of their most highly-rated young attackers on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign on loan at Preston North End last season, scoring six goals and providing two assists from 22 Championship starts as he continued his development away from the Vitality Stadium.

His performances have not gone unnoticed.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Ipswich, Coventry and Hull have all expressed firm interest in Jebbison as they assess attacking reinforcements ahead of the new season.

The newly-promoted clubs believe the former Sheffield United youngster has the attributes required to make an immediate impact in the top flight.

However, Bournemouth remain huge admirers of the Canadian-born striker and are not currently looking to sanction a permanent exit.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Cherries’ preferred outcome would be another Championship loan move, allowing Jebbison to continue his development through regular first-team football before returning to the south coast next summer.

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Championship clubs eyeing loan for Bournemouth star

Bournemouth’s stance has only intensified interest from across the second tier.

TEAMtalk understands a host of clubs have already made their desire to take Jebbison on loan known to Bournemouth.

Burnley are among the clubs monitoring the situation closely, while Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers have also indicated an interest in securing his services.

The level of interest reflects the regard in which Jebbison is held throughout the game.

Recruitment teams are particularly attracted by his work rate, physicality and ability to lead a press from the front.

His effectiveness in transition and on the counterattack was a key feature of his spell at Preston and is viewed as a major strength by clubs looking to play an aggressive, front-foot style.

Sources suggest those qualities align perfectly with the demands of several Championship sides preparing for promotion pushes of their own. Bournemouth share that belief.

Ipswich, Coventry, Hull plotting Cherries raid

Bournemouth remain convinced that Jebbison can make significant strides over the next 12 months and continue progressing towards becoming a genuine first-team option at the Vitality Stadium.

That is why they are determined to carefully manage his next move. While Ipswich, Coventry and Hull would all be interested in discussing a permanent deal if circumstances changed, TEAMtalk understands Bournemouth’s current plan is centred around another loan spell.

The battle now appears to be over who can provide the most attractive development pathway.

Ipswich are looking to strengthen following promotion and view Jebbison as a player capable of adding pace, power and goals to their attack.

Coventry and Hull are equally keen and have both made checks on the player’s situation as they seek to bolster their forward options.

Yet they are far from alone with Burnley, Middlesbrough, Birmingham, Norwich and Blackburn also waiting in the wings, Bournemouth are unlikely to be short of offers if they decide the time is right to send Jebbison back out.

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