Dominic Solanke: Bournemouth sale stance revealed to give Arsenal big decision in January

Bournemouth will take a firm approach to the January window by insisting Dominic Solanke is not available for transfer at any price, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The striker is being linked with a move to Arsenal on the back of a start to the season that has seen him net nine goals. He sits fifth in this season’s Premier League scoring charts, level with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Arsenal are contemplating a signing in the New Year that can boost their goal potential and help their title charge, and, as such, Solanke has been touted as an alternative option to Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Bournemouth have enjoyed an upturn in form over the past six weeks that propelled them away from the relegation zone.

The Cherries are 14th in the Premier League, having won four of their last five.

And now, as Arsenal rumours circle, sources are indicating that Bournemouth’s star striker will not be for sale – no matter what offer arrives.

It’s a firm stance at a time when the club are keen to show they are going to establish themselves in the top flight.

And it’s a standpoint that is also likely to put off Arsenal, who do not have major money to spend on a forward in January anyway and would probably have to sell before they can buy.

That’s already seen them potentially delay their pursuit of midfield man Arthur Vermeeren until the summer, despite dangerous interest from some other big sides.

Cherries ready for Solanke to pay with goals

Solanke is contracted to Bournemouth until June 2027 and is showing the type of form that once had him primed as one of the best goal-getters in the game.

The striker came through Chelsea’s academy but played just one senior game for them, and he was loaned out to Vitesse Arnhem before moving to Liverpool.

Bournemouth signed him from the Reds five years ago for £19million and believe the investment is about to truly pay off.

But they want their reward to be in the shape of goals in a Bournemouth shirt, rather than a lump sum as a transfer fee to wave goodbye to the 26-year-old front man.

