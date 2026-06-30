Paris Saint-Germain have identified Bournemouth sensation El Junior Kroupi as their dream replacement for Goncalo Ramos, with the French champions preparing another major shake-up of their attacking options, TEAMtalk understands.

PSG are refusing to stand still despite cementing their status as Europe’s dominant force and are working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure Luis Enrique has an even stronger squad at his disposal next season.

A number of high-profile changes are already underway.

Goncalo Ramos is on his way to AC Milan in a club-record deal, while Lee Kang-In is closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid after PSG agreed to sanction the South Korean’s departure.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Randal Kolo Muani is set to complete a permanent exit from the Parc des Princes in the coming days, with PSG clearing significant space in their squad ahead of another major striker arrival.

TEAMtalk understands PSG have already lined up Lee’s successor, with Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche closing in on a move to the Parc des Princes.

However, the departures of both Ramos and Kolo Muani have created a major vacancy in Luis Enrique’s attacking unit, and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Bournemouth forward Kroupi has emerged as the club’s preferred target.

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PSG set sights on record-breaking Bournemouth star

Kroupi, 20, enjoyed a sensational first season on the south coast after arriving from Lorient and quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s brightest young attacking talents.

He notched 13 goals in 33 league appearances for Bournemouth – the most of any teenager (as he was at the time) in their debut Premier League season ever.

His performances have not gone unnoticed in Paris.

TEAMtalk understands PSG’s recruitment team, led by the legendary transfer guru Luis Campos, believe Kroupi possesses all the attributes to thrive under Luis Enrique and view him as a player capable of becoming a long-term fixture in their attack.

The French champions have been monitoring his development closely and have now elevated him to the top of their shortlist as they prepare for life after Ramos and Kolo Muani.

The move forms part of a much wider overhaul of PSG’s frontline.

TEAMtalk confirmed earlier this week that RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande has informed Liverpool that his priority is a move to the French capital, with PSG now firmly in pole position for one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards.

Diomande’s arrival is expected to have significant consequences within Luis Enrique’s squad, with Bradley Barcola increasingly likely to seek a move away after growing frustrated with his role during PSG’s Champions League-winning campaign.

Akliouche, meanwhile, is being targeted specifically as Lee Kang-In’s replacement, meaning PSG are pursuing multiple attacking additions simultaneously rather than choosing between them.

With Ramos departing, Kolo Muani also heading for the exit door, and Diomande expected to arrive to strengthen the wide attacking options, Kroupi has emerged as the player PSG want to spearhead the next phase of Luis Enrique’s frontline.

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Bournemouth take strong stance but Kroupi tempted by PSG

Bournemouth, however, have no intention of making a deal for Kroupi easy.

The Cherries regard Kroupi as a cornerstone of their long-term project and sources insist the club do not want to lose him after just one outstanding season.

His emergence has been one of the biggest success stories at the Vitality Stadium and Bournemouth remain determined to build around him and allow new head coach Marco Rose the chance to work with him.

Nevertheless, TEAMtalk understands PSG’s interest has not gone unnoticed by the player.

Sources close to Kroupi have confirmed he remains happy on the South Coast and is enjoying his football in the Premier League.

However, he is also fully aware of PSG’s admiration and appreciates the scale of the project being presented by the Ligue 1 giants.

The opportunity to join one of Europe’s elite clubs, compete regularly for major honours and work under Luis Enrique is understood to hold significant appeal.

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