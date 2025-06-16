Bournemouth are gearing up for a transformative 2025 summer transfer window, with Andoni Iraola’s side targeting a host of high-profile players to help fill the gap left by numerous outgoing stars.

Sources confirm the Cherries have shortlisted Inter Milan’s Yann Bisseck, Crystal Palace duo Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta, Juventus’ Nicolo Savona, and Feyenoord’s Igor Paixao.

Yann Bisseck, the 24-year-old Inter Milan centre-back, is a prime target to bolster Bournemouth’s backline.

With Dean Huijsen gone and Illya Zabarnyi also heading for the exit, Bisseck’s physicality and composure on the ball make him an ideal fit for Iraola’s high-pressing system.

Valued at £34m, he also has interest from Tottenham and Everton, as TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed on April 24. Bournemouth’s proactive approach could secure his signature.

Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace’s England international, would represent a statement signing. The 24-year-old’s leadership and Premier League pedigree would anchor Bournemouth’s defence, though Liverpool, Newcastle and Inter Milan’s interest makes this very hard to do.

Guehi’s potential acquisition signals the Cherries’ ambition to challenge for European spots, provided they are bale to stave off Champions League playing suitors.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘100% convinced’ they’ve sealed signing of Bournemouth ace

Bournemouth eye move for Man Utd-linked striker

TEAMtalk also understands that Jean-Philippe Mateta has been earmarked by Bournemouth, to complement Evanilson in attack.

The Crystal Palace striker’s recent form, physicality and clinical finishing, has also drawn glances from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Mateta’s addition would provide Bournemouth with a robust forward option, though Palace are determined to keep hold of their striker.

Juventus’ Nicolo Savona, a 22-year-old right-back likened to Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori, offers long-term promise.

Bournemouth have initiated contact over a move for Savona, but Everton and West Ham are also keen. Savona’s attacking flair could help replace the creativity the Cherries will lose when Milos Kerkez joins Liverpool, which is close to being done.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have already signed a direct replacement for Kerkez, with the arrival of left-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes now official.

Feyenoord’s Igor Paixao, a £25m-rated Brazilian winger, is also on Bournemouth’s radar. With eight goals and 14 assists this season, his Champions League displays have also piqued Tottenham’s interest. Paixao’s pace and vision would help Bournemouth’s attack. Likely replacinf Antione Semenyo who is much wanted by Tottenham.

To fund this spree, Bournemouth are already seeing top stars leave and sources at the club say that plans are already underway to replace the many players they are likely to lose this summer.

DON’T MISS: The 10 biggest Premier League signings in the summer 2025 transfer window

IN FOCUS: Jean-Philippe Mateta vs Evanilson