PSG get Bournemouth response after making €60m bid for Illya Zabarnyi – sources

Paris Saint-Germain are facing a problem in their quest to sign Illya Zabarnyi from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Zabarnyi has been on the books of Bournemouth since January 2023 when he joined from Ukrainian Premier League club Dynamo Kyiv. The 22-year-old has since gone on to establish himself as one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 86 appearances for the Cherries.

TEAMtalk understands that PSG are keen on a summer deal for Zabarnyi and have already made an offer.

Luis Enrique’s side, who won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Champions League last season, have put an offer of just over €60million (£51.4m, $69m) on the table for the centre-back.

However, Bournemouth want a higher fee for their prized asset and are standing firm in their demands.

The Premier League club believe that Zabarnyi has great potential for the future and does not want to lose the 22-year-old easily.

PSG are now making internal assessments to understand if it is worth increasing their bid to match Bournemouth’s expectations.

The French giants have already agreed personal terms with Zabarnyi, with a long‑term contract until 2030 in place, and are intending to leverage this aspect to soften Bournemouth’s position.

For now, PSG and Bournemouth are unable to reach an agreement for Zabarnyi

However, PSG clearly want to sign Zabarnyi this summer, but Bournemouth are not making it easy for them.

The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the two clubs can reach a compromise and secure the Ukrainian player.

PSG, who are playing at the FIFA Club World Cup, and Bournemouth remain far apart in their valuation of the Ukrainian defender, making the negotiations challenging at the moment.

