Brighton striker Evan Ferguson could be on the move this month and Bournemouth have emerged as serious contenders to sign him, while an Everton forward is also on their radar.

The Cherries’ two main strikers Evanilson and Enes Unal are sidelined with injuries and the latter will likely be out for the remainder of the season.

Andoni Iraola has decided to recall young forward Daniel Jebbison from his loan with Watford to give him an option but is also keen to sign a new striker this month.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Bournemouth have submitted a formal enquiry to Brighton regarding Ferguson’s availability, while they’ve also spoken with the player’s representatives.

It has been widely reported that Ferguson could be available on loan this month but our sources suggest that Bournemouth could try and sign him permanently instead.

We understand that while Brighton haven’t set a price tag as such for Ferguson yet, they have indicated that it will take a minimum of £40million to sign him this month.

Ferguson has found himself behind Danny Welbeck in the Brighton pecking order this season and has scored just one goal in 12 appearances. He is open to a new challenge but a number of clubs are chasing his signature.

Bournemouth also interested in Everton striker

TEAMtalk understands that there is room for negotiation when it comes to Ferguson. Brighton are open to loaning Ferguson but sources state that a permanent sale would be their preference. A loan with an obligation to buy included would also be fine for them.

Bournemouth are seriously considering Ferguson and are evaluating whether to launch an official bid for the Irish international in the coming days.

Sources state that Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also of interest to Bournemouth, while they’re also keeping tabs on West Ham’s Niclas Fullkurg.

Calvert-Lewin is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently weighing up his options. He could be available for a cut-price fee this month but Everton are reluctant to lose him without signing a replacement.

Fullkrug, on the other hand, has struggled to make a major impact at West Ham since joining last summer but did score in their last game against Manchester City.

It’s likely that new West Ham manager Graham Potter will want to give Fullkrug a chance and it’s therefore unlikely he will allow him to leave. The Hammers are trying to add to their striker options this month, not take away from them.

Ferguson is Bournemouth’s top striker target at this stage but Calvert-Lewin could be an interesting option if they miss out on the Irishman.

As previously reported, Ferguson also has interest from Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Everton, although the Toffees would have to free up one of their loan slots to sign him, which seems unlikely at this stage.

TIMELINE: Evan Ferguson’s rise and fall at Brighton

By Samuel Bannister

Ferguson made his debut in senior football at the age of 14 in a friendly for Irish side Bohemians against Chelsea in July 2019. His first competitive appearance came just two months later.

In January 2021, he joined Brighton’s academy – but by that August he was already making his first-team debut in the EFL Cup.

In February 2022, he made his Premier League debut as a 17-year-old.

The 2022-23 season saw Ferguson build his reputation, as he scored his first senior goal for Brighton that August in the EFL Cup.

Brighton rewarded Ferguson with a long-term contract on his 18th birthday in October 2022.

He became Brighton’s youngest ever Premier League scorer with a goal against Arsenal on New Year’s Eve in 2022 – and he scored again on his first Premier League start against Everton three days later.

After finishing the 2022-23 season with 10 goals, he only scored six the next time around – half of those coming in one game as he scored a hat-trick against Newcastle in September 2023.

Ferguson endured an 11-month goal drought between November 2023 and October 2024, leading Brighton to consider letting him go in the January transfer window.

