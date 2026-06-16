Napoli have become serious contenders for Lazio centre-back Mario Gila, with the Italian club making contact over a potential summer deal and hoping to pip Premier League suitors, including Bournemouth, to his signature, TEAMtalk understands.

The 25-year-old remains a prime target for several top clubs after impressing with his composure, aerial ability and ball-playing skills in Serie A.

We revealed last month that Bournemouth had made an enquiry for Gila. Sources have since confirmed that the Cherries continue to admire the defender as a potential replacement for the outgoing Marcos Senesi, while other English sides have monitored him closely over recent years.

Gila, who joined Lazio from Real Madrid in 2022, is understood to be keen on a new challenge. His contract runs until 2027, but sources indicate he is very open to a move this summer.

The Spanish defender made 31 Serie A appearances for Lazio this season, playing a key role in his side keeping an impressive 13 clean sheets in the league campaign.

Napoli view him as a key defensive reinforcement under their new coaching setup and are pushing to secure his services ahead of domestic and European rivals.

AC Milan also retain a strong interest. However, Serie A suitors may all struggle to compete with the financial power of Premier League clubs.

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Bournemouth still in the mix for classy Serie A centre-back

A transfer fee in the region of €30million (£25.9m / $34.8m) for Gila has been discussed previously, with Real Madrid entitled to a significant sell-on percentage.

For Bournemouth, Gila would quality and tactical intelligence to Marco Rose backline – a top priority for the Cherries’ new boss as they prepare for Marcos Senesi’s departure.

However, Napoli’s latest approach for Gila adds fresh competition, with the Partenopei confident of leveraging their Serie A project and Champions League football to tempt the Barcelona-born player.

Gila has conducted himself professionally amid the speculation and is said to be open to both Italian and English options.

Lazio are expected to demand a substantial fee but may face a difficult decision if concrete bids arrive.

He has been on the radar of top clubs for over a year, but has remained a key player and excellent for Lazio.

As the transfer window intensifies, Gila’s future remains fluid. Whether he heads to the Premier League or stays in Serie A with Napoli, the defender is poised for a significant step up in his career.

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