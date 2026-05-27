AFC Bournemouth are among the Premier League clubs showing strong admiration for Lazio centre-back Mario Gila, with TEAMtalk sources indicating the Cherries view the Spaniard as a prime candidate to fill the void left by the outgoing Marcos Senesi.

The Argentine defender Senesi, who has made over 120 appearances since joining from Feyenoord in 2022, is departing the Vitality Stadium as a free agent this summer after rejecting new contract offers. Senesi has reached an agreement in principle to join Tottenham, as previously reported.

His exit leaves Bournemouth needing reinforcements in central defence as they look to build on a solid Premier League campaign, which has seen them qualify for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Gila, 25, has established himself as one of Serie A’s most reliable defenders since arriving at Lazio from Real Madrid in 2022.

Comfortable on the ball and strong in the air, the Barcelona-born player has impressed with his composure under pressure and ability to step into midfield.

He has been a regular in Maurizio Sarri’s and subsequent setups, earning praise for his tactical intelligence and versatility.

The defender is understood to be keen on a move to the Premier League, having attracted interest from several top-flight sides over the past two years. Bournemouth have launched an enquiry, and that signals concrete intent, as the south-coast club seeks a youthful, ball-playing centre-back to complement their existing options.

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Bournemouth rivalling AC Milan for classy centre-back

AC Milan also hold significant interest in Gila and are pushing to secure his signature this summer.

However, the Rossoneri may struggle to compete financially with Premier League wages, which could prove decisive.

Sources suggest a transfer fee in the region of €25million (£21.6m / is likely to be enough to get Gila, with Real Madrid retaining a sell-on percentage from his previous move.

For Bournemouth, landing Gila would represent smart recruitment – adding quality and potential resale value while addressing a key departure.

As the transfer window heats up, the Cherries’ pursuit highlights their ambition to compete at a higher level. Fans will be watching closely to see if the interest translates into a concrete bid.

With Gila’s contract at Lazio running into it last year, negotiations could prove tricky but Lazio need to cash in. His desire for a new challenge in England may tilt the balance.

It is worth noting, however, that Bournemouth’s sporting director, Tiago Pinto, is, interestingly, being targeted by AC Milan as they look to bring in a new transfer guru, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed this morning.

It will be a summer of change for the south coast club, with the departure of head coach Andoni Iraola already confirmed.

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