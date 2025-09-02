David Brooks is set to sign to a new deal with Bournemouth after the south coast club rejected interest from Crystal Palace for the winger, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Palace submitted an £8million bid for Brooks but looked elsewhere once their initial offer was knocked back. Wales international Brooks made it clear he wanted to stay and contract talks will now gather pace over extending his spell with the Cherries.

There don’t appear to be any hitches following preliminary negotiations and that will now ramp up following the summer transfer window shutting.

Brooks, 28, is in the final year of his contract but both parties are relaxed over his future.

Andoni Iraola, whose Bournemouth side has started the season in impressive form, sees Brooks as a key figure while the player has a great relationship with the club that offered their full support and patience following his cancer diagnosis in 2021.

Brooks was diagnosed with stage-two Hodgkin lymphoma before receiving the all clear and returning after 18 months of treatment.

Palace had identified Brooks as one of their potential targets following Eberechi Eze’s big-money switch to Arsenal but quickly moved on after receiving no encouragement in their pursuit.

Bournemouth had to replace four of their back five from last season – with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi all moving on – and weren’t prepared to lose another key player further forward in Brooks.

The right-sided attacker has notched one assist in four games for Bournemouth so far this term, while his overall record for the Cherries stands at 22 goals and 18 assists in 151 matches.

Brooks is likely to start when Bournemouth host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Vitality Stadium after the international break.

Brooks links up with the Wales squad this week where he will join up with Fulham’s Harry Wilson, who also stayed put despite Leeds making a late deadline-day move.

Fulham’s late push and wait for incomings meant Leeds ran out of time to complete a deal, despite Wilson signing a deal sheet that would have seen him join fellow Dragons Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Daniel James and Karl Darlow at Elland Road.

