Bournemouth already know who they want to replace Andoni Iraola with, after the head coach confirmed to staff and players on Tuesday that he will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the season’s end.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth’s head of football, Tiago Pinto has been carrying out detailed groundwork behind the scenes and has narrowed the shortlist to two standout candidates: Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and former RB Leipzig head coach Marco Rose.

We understand Bournemouth have been planning for this moment for some time, with Iraola’s situation discussed internally well in advance of this week’s confirmation.

That preparation has allowed Pinto and the recruitment team to move quickly, identifying profiles that fit the club’s long-term vision, playing style and recruitment model.

McKenna is highly regarded at Bournemouth for the work done at Ipswich, where they have built a progressive, high-energy side with a clear identity.

The former Manchester United coach is viewed as one of the brightest young managers in the game.

Sources indicate McKenna would be tempted by the opportunity to step into a Premier League project with Bournemouth’s resources and structure.

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Elite German coach on Bournemouth’s shortlist

Rose, meanwhile, would bring elite-level experience. The former RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Gladbach head coach has a strong reputation for developing players, handling European football and implementing an intense pressing style.

Bournemouth believe Rose’s tactical pedigree and experience at the top level make them an outstanding option should the club decide to go down a more experienced route.

We understand both McKenna and Rose would be open to discussions if Bournemouth formalise their interest, with the club now expected to decide whether to prioritise a rising domestic coach or an established European name.

While no final decision has been made, Bournemouth are confident they are well placed to move swiftly once Iraola’s departure is finalised.

For now, Iraola and the club are focused on a strong end to the season. They sit 11th in the Premier League as things stand – just two points outside the European qualification spots.

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