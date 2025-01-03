Real Madrid could strengthen their defence by buying a new centre-back who only just joined his current Premier League club in the summer, according to reports.

Defence is an area Real Madrid are eager to strengthen after a serious injury to Eder Militao. While their current priority is to replace injured right-back Dani Carvajal with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, they are also on alert for ways in which they can reinforce at centre-back.

With that in mind, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are now said to be giving serious thought to signing a Premier League defender in what would be the first move ever made between the two clubs.

The player Real Madrid are said to be interested in is Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, who joined the Cherries from Juventus in the summer and recently ranked sixth in TEAMtalk’s latest signings of the season list.

According to The Sun, Real Madrid scouts are impressed by Huijsen’s adaptation to the Premier League, after already monitoring him for a considerable time before.

Although born in the Netherlands, Huijsen grew up in Spain – developing in Malaga’s academy between the ages of 10 and 16 – and represents La Roja at under-21 level.

Real Madrid were reportedly interested in Huijsen even before he joined Juventus in 2021 and now could be the time to firm up their interest – before the 19-year-old’s value escalates much further.

Bournemouth stance on Huijsen revealed

Bournemouth spent an initial fee of just £12.8m to sign Huijsen in the summer after he had shown glimpses of his potential during a six-month loan spell with Roma, where current Cherries director Tiago Pinto had also overseen his arrival.

Andoni Iraola’s side tied the defender down to a contract until 2030 and if he continues on this trajectory, they stand to make a significant profit on him.

No asking price is specified in the report, but it is clarified that a move would be more likely to occur in the summer rather than January, despite Madrid’s need to find cover for Militao now.

After all, Huijsen is said to be focused on building up his career with Bournemouth for now, even though the club are apparently aware of Madrid’s interest in him.

Real Madrid transfer roundup

Another Premier League centre-back to have been linked with Real Madrid recently is Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate.

Not only are Madrid chasing Alexander-Arnold, but they could swoop for his colleague too. Konate is said to be on Madrid’s shortlist for the centre-back role.

So too is his French compatriot William Saliba, who currently stars for Arsenal.

Saliba’s camp have apparently responded positively to an approach and a record-setting deal could be set up.

Elsewhere, Madrid have made contact over the signing of an exciting Spanish winger in a move that would embarrass their rivals Barcelona.

