Bournemouth have shown serious interest in signing Georgiy Sudakov from Shakhtar Donetsk ahead of the summer transfer window, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Sudakov is one of the best young midfielders in Europe and has been on the books of Shakhtar since 2017. The youngster has firmly established himself in the first team of the Ukrainian giants and helped them win the domestic league title in 2023 and 2024.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth are among the clubs that are very keen on securing the services of the Ukraine international midfielder.

TEAMtalk understands that Italian giants Juventus and Napoli have also made moves for Sudakov.

Juventus, who are aiming to finish in the Serie A top four this season, have already submitted an offer for the midfielder.

Napoli have had direct contact, but no official bid so far has come from the Serie A giants.

The problem that Bournemouth, Napoli and Juventus are facing is Sudakov’s price tag.

Shakhtar are asking for €50million (£42m, $57m) to sell Sudakov, a price that so far no club has been willing to meet. This is proving to be a major obstacle in any negotiations.

For Bournemouth, signing Sudakov for £42million would be a record deal.

The Cherries’ most expensive signing is Evanilson, who joined from FC Porto in the summer of 2024.

The Brazilian striker cost an initial fee of £31.7m, with the potential for another £8.5m on top, should certain clauses be met – this makes him Bournemouth’s most expensive buy.

Before making any concrete move for Sudakov, Bournemouth are expected to complete some sales.

Real Madrid have already signed centre-back Dean Huijsen, while Milos Kerkez is expected to make the move to Liverpool soon.

Only after selling players will Bournemouth club consider making an official bid for Sudakov.

The situation remains open, but for now, Shakhtar’s valuation is keeping all potential buyers at a distance.

