Bournemouth are adopting a firm stance this summer and are determined to keep key stars such as Alex Scott, Rayan and Eli Junior Kroupi amid interest from the Premier League’s top clubs, TEAMtalk understands.

Having secured a historic sixth-place finish and Europa League qualification, the club feel no pressure to sell their prized assets.

As reported earlier today, efforts are well underway to offer star midfielder Scott a new and improved contract as they aim to retain their best young players amid growing suitor attention.

The 22-year-old finds himself at the centre of interest from several Premier League heavyweights. The youngster has enjoyed another impressive season, earning England recognition and contributing significantly to the Cherries’ push into European football.

Manchester United and Chelsea lead the pursuit, with the Red Devils considering a formal bid and the Blues accelerating background work on the dynamic No 8. Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur – whom Scott supports – along with Newcastle United and others have also monitored the player closely.

Alongside Scott, attackers Rayan and Eli Junior Kroupi feature among the most coveted talents, though the Cherries are determined to build continuity.

Incoming manager Marco Rose is understood to be eager to avoid the type of major squad overhaul experienced last season, when key performers such as Dan Huijsen, Antoine Semenyo, and Illya Zabarnyi departed.

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Bournemouth plan to strengthen around their existing core and target European success next term, as there is a real belief they can win a European trophy next season.

With Scott’s current deal running until 2028 and the club valuing him at £60 million plus, Bournemouth hold a strong negotiating position, the cost of Rayan and Kroupi is even higher.

Cherries striker Kroupi has broken records in his debut Premier League season and has attracted interest from Arsenal, while exciting winger Rayan has been considered by Liverpool and other top sides.

However, Bournemouth’s financial security from previous sales further bolsters their resolve.

While the talented trio has previously signalled ambitions of Champions League football, the prospect of European competition at the Vitality Stadium under Rose could prove persuasive.

Bournemouth’s proactive approach highlights their growing stature.

Whether their young starts commit long-term or leave to play in the Champions League will shape one of the window’s key storylines and next season for the club.

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