Bournemouth are set to make waves in the transfer market, with TEAMtalk sources confirming that Bayer Leverkusen’s dynamic forward Amine Adli will follow Liverpool’s Ben Doak to the Vitality Stadium.

Andoni Iraola is keen to bring in more attacking reinforcements after losing Dango Outtara, who has signed for Brentford in a deal worth £42.5million.

Bournemouth are set to sign Liverpool’s 19-year-old winger Doak, who has now completed his medical with the Cherries, who will pay £25million. Liverpool have the option buy Doak back for £50million as part of the deal.

Bournemouth’s business won’t stop there. TEAMtalk can confirm that Leverkusen ace Adli is on the verge of completing a £26million move to the south coast club.

The 25-year-old Moroccan international is traveling to England to finalize the transfer, having agreed a contract until 2030.

Sources close to the player reveal he is “very excited” to embrace the challenge of the Premier League, viewing it as a platform to showcase his flair and versatility.

Adli, who can operate across the frontline or as an attacking midfielder, was a key part of Leverkusen’s Bundesliga-winning 2023/24 side, notching four goals and six assists in the campaign. His form dipped last season, in part due to injury problems, but he remains very highly rated.

Bournemouth set to sign two exciting attackers

As mentioned, Bournemouth have also secured the services of Liverpool’s highly-rated winger Ben Doak for £25 million.

The 19-year-old Scottish prodigy, known for his electrifying pace and fearless dribbling, joins on a long-term deal, adding further dynamism to Bournemouth’s flanks.

Doak, who has made 10 first-team appearances for Liverpool, is seen as a long-term investment with the potential to become a Premier League star.

This double signing underscores Bournemouth’s intent to build on their solid mid-table finish last season. Adli and Doak’s arrivals signal a bold new era for the club, blending youth, flair, and ambition.

As both players prepare to don the Cherries’ colours, fans are buzzing with anticipation, eager to see how this exciting duo will ignite the Premier League stage.

With the transfer window nearing its close, Bournemouth’s recruitment drive is set to accelerate and other areas of the pitch are also being looked at.

