Brentford manager Keith Andrews is being assured he will not lose any more star players this season, TEAMtalk understands, despite interest in some of his key men ramping up.

Andrews was given similar encouragement when he took over at the club in June, as he was promised they would not lose both Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

However, Mbeumo went on to sign for Manchester United, while Wissa eventually agreed a transfer to Newcastle United.

Brentford recouped around £70m and £55m from the sales of Mbeumo and Wissa, respectively, and the double exit left a gaping void in their squad.

The Bees suffered a slow start to the season, but they are now finding their feet, with Andrews deservedly receiving praise from pundits of late.

Brentford have picked up nine points from their last four Premier League games thanks to big wins against Man Utd, West Ham and Liverpool.

TEAMtalk understands that the club are determined to make sure they remain settled, and that could spell bad news for clubs tracking their best stars.

Key Brentford duo generating serious interest

Yehor Yarmoliuk and Kevin Schade are two of the Brentford’s key players already being scouted by clubs in both the Premier League and from abroad.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle have been looking at the Bees particularly closely this season, TEAMtalk sources say.

The Red Devils, for example, view Yarmoliuk, 21, as a potential option to bolster their midfield.

Tottenham are also admirers, with manager Thomas Frank keen on a reunion with his former player, as we exclusively revealed on September 21.

But Brentford are determined to keep hold of Yarmoliuk, who has started all nine of their Premier League games so far this season.

Schade, 23, has also stood out and has notched two goals and an assist for the Bees, after he has played in all nine of their league matches this term.

TEAMtalk revealed on September 17 that Brentford are open to rewarding Schade with a lucrative new contract, which would help ward off interest from rival clubs.

Andrews is getting word that he will not lose either player halfway through the season, which comes as a huge boost should the club stick to their promise this time around.

The Bees currently sit 11th in the Premier League table and will hope to continue their good run of form when they face Crystal Palace away on Saturday.

