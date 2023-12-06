Bayern Munich seal shock €14m move for Bryan Zaragoza, ending Brentford’s hush-hush talks

Brentford have missed out on Bryan Zaragoza after Bayern Munich announced the signing of the Spanish winger on a deal from next summer.

The Premier League side were among a number of European clubs – including Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig – interested in the 22-year-old, who has shone for Granada in LaLiga so far this season.

However, on Wednesday Bayern Munich announced they had agreed to sign Spanish international Zaragoza next summer on a five-year contract until June 2029, with the 22-year-old remaining at Granada for the rest of this season.

Christoph Freund, Bayern’s sporting director, said: “Bryan Zaragoza is an explosive, very quick and extremely nimble winger, who can play on either side. He’s unpredictable, can score and is very good one-v-one.

“He’s already made his senior debut for Spain this year and has a lot of potential. Bryan is one of Spain’s up-and-coming players and has been on our radar for a while. He’ll increase our attacking options.

“We wish him the best of luck for the rest of the season with Granada and look forward to him joining us in the summer.”

Details of Bryan Zaragoza’s Bayern Munich move emerge

Zaragoza became the first Granada player since 1974 to be called up to the Spanish national team in October, winning his first cap in the victory over Scotland.

The Malaga-born star played an integral role in Granada’s promotion last season before marking his mark in LaLiga in the opening months of this term.

Zaragoza has contributed with five goals and two assists in 14 appearances so far this season, scoring a brace in the 2-2 draw at home to Barcelona in October.

That performance helped him pick up the award for the LaLiga U23 Player of the Month, with Zaragoza currently leading the way for the most successful dribbles in the league this season with 40.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona were eager to sign Zaragoza but did not give the player any guarantees and were only open to arranging a deal in the summer, when his release clause would have halved to €7million.

Granada had made attempts to up his release clause by arranging a contract extension, but Zaragoza’s move to Bayern Munich ensures they will receive a minimal fee.

Spain’s AS has claimed Bayern will pay an initial price of €15m plus €2m in add-ons.

