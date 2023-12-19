Brentford striker search leads them to electric MLS target man as Toney decision looms

Brentford are weighing up a final decision on whether to make a January move for American hit-man Brandon Vazquez, TEAMtalk can reveal.

At a time when they are under scrutiny because of Ivan Toney’s potential return and Arsenal’s interest in him, the Bees already have an eye on other forwards.

Sources insist that does not mean they are looking to replace Toney, as there remains a club stance that they want to keep hold of their star striker.

It’s believed the Bees are hoping to offer him a new contract and ward off interest from the likes of Arsenal.

But this winter they are ready to go on a triple-charged hunt for new signings and at least one of those is likely to be a new option for the front line – but possibly even two.

Vazquez, 25, is primarily a centre-forward and his profile has hit the radar as Brentford have been monitoring the globe for new options.

Clubs in Spain, Germany and France have also been tracking his performances in MLS with FC Cincinnati, as he scored 17 goals across last season.

That included eight in 29 MLS appearances, alongside two assists, as Cincinnati topped the Eastern Conference.

There is not yet complete conviction around the deal from Brentford as they are also considering more proven talent within Europe yet sources indicate that Brentford are currently looking for a versatile attacker as well as a No.9.

Vazquez is a strong target-man style forward who has a great work ethic and is believed to fit with Brentford’s data-driven search.

He’s over 6ft 1in, so is not dissimilar to current Bees frontman Toney in his ability to win the ball in the air.

But on top of the potential for two attackers, it is also believed the Bees would like to sign a new adaptable defender to bolster the squad and help them grow in the second stage of the season.

READ MORE: Millwall, Stoke in stampede to sign non-league sensation released by Brentford under Thomas Frank