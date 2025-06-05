Brentford are the frontrunners to sign Nicolas Kuhn, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the Bees targeting the in-demand Celtic winger to replace Bryan Mbeumo as Manchester United ramp up their efforts to bring the Cameroon attacker to Old Trafford.

Mbeumo is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and was on fire for Brentford last season. The 25-year-old Cameroon international scored 20 goals and gave eight assists in 38 league appearances, as the Bees finished an impressive 10th.

With the two clubs locked in talks over a deal to take Mbeumo to Old Trafford, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has revealed the Bees’ exact demands for the transfer to go through.

With talks accelerating behind the scenes, sources have told TEAMtalk that United are also confident of agreeing personal terms with the 25-year-old star, though there remains a discrepancy over his salary demands as things stand.

With Brentford very likely to lose the winger this summer, the west London club are now understood to be scouring the market for a potential replacement.

And we can reveal that Thomas Frank’s side view Celtic winger Kuhn as the ideal replacement for Mbeumo.

We have previously reported that Kuhn was on Brentford’s radar, and as the summer progresses, his future will become more of a focus.

Kuhn’s pace, creativity, and goal-scoring instincts have made him a prime target for the Premier League side as they look to maintain their attacking edge.

The 25-year-old joined Celtic from Rapid Wien in January 2024 and has flourished in the Scottish Premiership.

The German winger has showcased his ability to beat defenders and contribute decisively in the final third.

In November 2024, former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott was hugely impressed with Kuhn’s performance and brace against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and described him on Champions League Match of the Day as “a very gifted footballer” and praised his “elegance on the ball”.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Man Utd given double Mbeumo warning as £60m man moves ‘firmly into the frame’

Celtic could sell Nicolas Kuhn for £20m – sources

Kuhn’s versatility to play across the frontline, combined with his work rate, has drawn comparisons to Mbeumo.

Sources have intimated to TEAMtalk that Brentford view Kuhn as an ideal candidate to step into Mbeumo’s shoes, keeping that flair and dynamism in Thomas Frank’s system.

Kuhn’s performances have also caught the eye of Bundesliga clubs and Brighton and Hove Albion, although the Seagulls have yet to make concrete moves.

TEAMtalk also understands that three unnamed Premier League sides are monitoring the winger, adding to the growing competition for his signature

Although Celtic are reluctant to part ways with their prized asset, sources has told TEAMtalk that bids of around £20 million could prove difficult to reject, given the financial allure of the Premier League and Celtic’s policy to sell for profit.

Celtic face a battle to keep their star winger, with Brentford seriously considering an approach.

Latest Brentford news: Mbeumo demands, Thomas Frank stance

A report has revealed how much Brentford winger Mbeumo wants per week in wages from Man Utd.

Caoimhin Kelleher has revealed why he left Liverpool for Brentford this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported Thomas Frank’s stance on leaving his role as the Brentford manager to take over at Tottenham Hotspur.

IN FOCUS: Nicolas Kuhn vs Bryan Mbeumo comparison