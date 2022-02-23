Attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen has admitted he is ‘surprised’ by the fitness levels he is showing in training, while the 30-year-old has also given a hint about when he may debut for Brentford.

Eriksen signed for the Bees on deadline day. The Denmark international had become a free agent after Inter agreed to terminate his contract, as he could not play in Italy after having an internal defibrillator fitted.

Those rules do not apply in England and Eriksen is looking to get his career back up and running at the Community Stadium this season.

He has been shining in Brentford’s friendly fixtures recently and is now in line to feature in the Premier League for the first time since January 2020.

During an interview with the Evening Standard, Eriksen revealed he was feeling ‘very positive’ about his fitness. He hinted that he could make his return in Saturday’s home clash against Newcastle.

“The minutes are getting more and more,” the former Tottenham star said. “I feel like I am in a good place mentally going into the games and body wise, which is most important at the moment.

“I am actually a bit surprised my body is acting as it is. Of course, I have been training hard but I didn’t expect it to be as good as I feel now. So it’s definitely something very positive.”

Christian Eriksen ‘very happy’ about friendly action

On his form in the friendlies, Eriksen added: “I have to keep that up. “This was a friendly, so let’s see if it comes in the other more important games. Of course, it’s only been set-pieces so that needs to change a bit.

“I am very happy to be out there. It is what I have been waiting for for many months and finally being out there with a team is very pleasing and comforting.”

And the prospect of getting back into first-team action is starting to dawn on the playmaker.

“It’s getting more and more real. Walking onto the pitch is something I still cannot really imagine how it would feel. But I am looking forward to it.”

Gary Neville concerned about Brentford

Meanwhile, pundit Gary Neville has given his verdict on which clubs will avoid relegation this season.

“I think Everton will get out of it. I think Leeds could get dragged in. Brentford, I would be worried about. They have played a few more games. That Newcastle team. That performance isn’t going down,” Neville said.

“There’s no doubt that there are one or two of those sides, Leeds and Brentford, who could get dragged back into if they are not careful,” Neville added.

“They would be big losses to the Premier League, by the way. Brentford and Leeds have brought a lot. I always see great games when those two are playing. But that won’t count for anything.”

