Brentford make decision on selling £40m star to Chelsea or Liverpool in January

Chelsea and Liverpool are being linked with El Hadji Malick Diouf

Brentford have no intention of entertaining offers for El Hadji Malick Diouf in the near future, TEAMtalk understands, amid recent reports linking him with a move to Chelsea or Liverpool.

Sources close to the situation indicate that the Senegalese international remains a valued member of the squad under Keith Andrews, with the club viewing him as a long-term asset rather than a potential sale.

The 21-year-old left-back only joined the Bees from West Ham United in late August in a deal worth up to £40million.

He signed a five-year contract that runs until 2031, with the club holding an option for a further year. That puts Brentford in a strong position, and insiders suggest any approach would need to be substantial before the hierarchy even considered opening talks.

We understand that a January sale isn’t even being thought about behind the scenes at Brentford.

Diouf has featured sparingly in the Premier League so far this season, making one start and four substitute appearances.

Keane Lewis-Potter has established himself in the position, limiting Malick Diouf’s opportunities. While this has fuelled speculation about his future, club sources stress that the plan has always been gradual integration rather than an immediate first-choice role.

Andrews has previously spoken of Diouf’s age profile and development potential, underlining why the club were prepared to break their transfer record to sign him.

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Chelsea, Liverpool links with Diouf played down

This week, both Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with potential moves for Diouf, with both clubs said to have made contact with his representatives.

TEAMtalk sources have pushed back on this, however.

The interest is understood to stem from last summer, following his impressive performances for Senegal in the World Cup.

Chelsea and Liverpool also valued the Premier League experience Diouf picked up with West Ham last season, where he registered five assists.

Despite this, they are not thought to be considering a January approach for the full-back.

With more than four years remaining on his deal, Brentford are in no rush to sell and see Diouf as part of their plans for a potential push towards European qualification.

The expectation inside the club is that he will stay at the Gtech Community Stadium and continue his development.

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