Brentford attacker in advanced talks to leave before winter deadline, with one club poised to win transfer race

Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe is in advanced discussions to join Peterborough United on loan before Thursday’s transfer deadline, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

A number of Championship and League One sides have made enquiries for Olakigbe this month, but League One club Peterborough are set to win the race for his signature. Olakigbe made his Premier League debut earlier this season and has featured eight times as a substitute in the 2023-24 campaign.

Brentford rate the 19-year-old highly and they rewarded him for his progress at the club with a new long-term deal last month. The contract is designed to keep him in West London until June 2028.

The versatile attacker, who can play as a winger on either flank or as a central attacking midfielder, joined the Brentford B Team in the summer of 2022 after leaving Fulham’s academy.

He played 27 times for the Bees’ second team in his debut campaign, helping them to lift the Premier League Cup. He has also broken into the England U20 setup, which shows how highly thought of he is.

Olakigbe is likely to find his first-team chances under Thomas Frank limited in the second half of the season as the Bees look to avoid getting dragged into a relegation fight. They currently sit in 14th place, six points above the drop zone.

As a result, Brentford feel the wide man would benefit by going out on loan for the second half of the season to get valuable first-team experience under his belt.

While Olakigbe is close to leaving Brentford, fellow winger Antonio Nusa could soon become part of Frank’s squad. The Bees have left Tottenham Hotspur stunned by agreeing a £25m deal with Club Brugge for the exciting 18-year-old.

Brentford are now pushing to complete Nusa’s signing before Spurs can mount a sufficient hijack and before the transfer window slams shut later this week.

Brentford have also submitted an €18m (£15.3m) bid for Toulouse’s Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga, according to reports in France. Although, this has been knocked back by the Ligue 1 side.

