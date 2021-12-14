EXCLUSIVE: Brentford ready to open contract talks with key defensive star

Brentford are ready to open talks with left-back Rico Henry over a new long-term contract, TEAMtalk understands.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to life in the Premier League with the Bees – who themselves are putting up a series of strong displays and currently sit 10th in the table, with 20 points already on the board.

Henry joined Brentford in 2016 from Walsall following then manager Dean Smith to Griffin Park. He has become a hugely popular figure since his arrival.

Henry’s form has seen him tipped for an England call-up, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate understood to be taking a keen interest in his progress.

Brentford are aware that Henry is one of their squad that is in need of fresh terms, with his current deal due to expire in a little over 18-months.

Brentford still keen on Brazilian full-back

Meanwhile, Brentford have re-opened talks with Gremio over right-back Vanderson, who they were interested in during the summer window.

The Bees were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Vanderson in the summer, when Gremio valued him at £13.50million. However, the current talks appear to be in the region of £9.50million.

Indeed, it makes sense as to why Brentford did not continue their pursuit in the summer. In fact, the fee Gremio demanded would have been close to Brentford’s record signing.

However, given the lower price – helped by Gremio’s relegation – Brentford have re-opened talks with Brazilian side, per Daily Mail.

Recruiting a player of Vanderson’s quality shows ambition. Indeed, he contributed to five goals in the Brazilian Serie A this season from full-back.

Those returns highlight Vanderson’s attacking quality, which would be a useful asset in Brentford’s back three. Furthermore, playing as a wing-back would allow the Brazilian chances to bomb up the wing and provide further attacking threat.

