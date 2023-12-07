Brentford and German Bundesliga side Freiburg are tracking Norwich City forward Abu Kamara amid his impressive form on loan at Portsmouth, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Kamara joined Portsmouth on loan during the summer transfer window so that he could gain some valuable first-team experience. The 20-year-old has caught the eye for Portsmouth during his time at Fratton Park, helping them to the top of League One.

The versatile attacker, who can operate as a winger on either flank or as a second striker, has scored four goals and provided four assists in 25 games across all competitions for Portsmouth so far this season.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Brentford have held a long-term interest in Kamara and have been tracking his progress for some time.

Kamara has also emerged on the radar of Freiburg as the German club look to lure some of the best young talent in England to Germany with the offer of a quicker pathway to first-team football.

Norwich rate Kamara highly, as he came through the ranks at Carrow Road and broke into the first-team towards the end of last season.

Kamara scored 13 goals in 15 Premier League 2 appearances for Norwich’s under-21 side last season before being handed his senior debut last April and he went on to make two further first-team appearances under David Wagner.

Norwich to receive Brentford, Freiburg offers for attacker

Brentford and Freiburg see Kamara as a potential star in the making and they could test Norwich’s resolve to hang onto the attacker with the player entering the final 18 months of his contract.

Bees manager Thomas Frank already has a fair few wingers in his squad, including Bryan Mbeumo, Keane Lewis-Potter, Yoane Wissa, Kevin Schade and Mikkel Damsgaard. However, Kamara would be able to learn from some of those stars before potentially forcing his way into the Brentford starting eleven in the future.

Brentford had been interested in adding Granada and Spain winger Bryan Zaragoza to their ranks, but they have been beaten to his capture by Bayern Munich. On Wednesday, the reigning Bundesliga champions announced Zaragoza will join them at the end of the season, reportedly paying an initial €15m (£13m) for his services.