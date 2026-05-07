Brentford on the brink of €20m centre-back signing but trio of Prem rivals threaten deal

Brentford are closing in on the signing of a highly-rated centre-back

Brentford are on the verge of securing their first major summer signing, with advanced talks underway for 19-year-old Austrian centre-back Jannik Schuster from RB Salzburg, although other clubs are also circling.

Sources have confirmed the Bees have opened the channel for a €20million (£17.2 million) move, including add-ons, as they look to bolster their defensive options with an eye on potential European competition next season.

Schuster, who stands at 6ft 2in, has quickly established himself as a first-team regular at Salzburg this term, making over 25 appearances across domestic and European fixtures.

A product of the club’s renowned academy pathway via feeder side FC Liefering, the versatile defender is comfortable on either side of central defence and possesses the ball-playing attributes that fit Brentford‘s progressive style.

Capped at Austria Under-21 level, he represents a classic long-term investment for Brentford’s side, who have a proven track record of developing young talents into Premier League regulars.

However, they must act quickly as TEAMtalk understands that other EPL sides are moving.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Trio of Premier League rivals also keen on Schuster

While Brentford hold the strongest position, other Premier League clubs have also shown interest.

Leeds United have been informed of the player’s availability and are interested, while Brighton & Hove Albion are understood to be tracking his progress closely and may move in the next week.

This reflects the growing reputation of the teenager, whose market value has risen sharply from an estimated €3.5million amid consistent performances in the Austrian Bundesliga.

West Ham are also noted by sources but they are not said to be ahead or advancing in the race as things stand.

The move would mark another shrewd acquisition for Brentford’s recruitment team, known for unearthing hidden gems across Europe.

Schuster’s physical presence combined with technical composure makes him well-suited to the demands of English football, though he will likely require time to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League.

He is also keen to play in Europe, which Brentford look like they will gain via their league finish.

As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes remain on whether the deal can be finalised swiftly.

For Salzburg, the potential departure of one of their brightest prospects highlights the club’s continued role as a talent exporter, while Schuster stands on the cusp of a significant step up in his fledgling career.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.