Brentford central midfielder Shandon Baptiste is set to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Baptiste’s current deal is due to expire on June 30 and Brentford have an option to extend it, but both parties have decided not to take it up to allow him to leave as a free agent. The 26-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular spot in Thomas Frank’s side, making just 12 appearances in all competitions this season.

Baptiste made only two starts in those 12 outings for the Bees and the Grenada international is keen on a move away in search of regular first-team football.

The all-action midfielder joined Brentford in January 2020 and helped them reach the Championship play-off final in his first season in West London.

News of Baptiste’s availability on a free transfer is sure to alert a number of clubs, as Brentford rejected several approaches for him during the January transfer window.

Overall, Baptiste has made 78 appearances for Brentford, scoring two goals and chipping in with five assists for the club in that time.

The former Oxford United man is not the only player whose Brentford contract is due to expire at the end of the season. Ben Mee, Saman Ghoddos and Josh Dasilva are all in the same situation, and Brentford must soon make firm decisions on their futures.

Brentford currently sit 16th in the Premier League on 39 points, and their final game of the season is a home clash against Newcastle United.

READ MORE – Next Man Utd manager: Thomas Frank responds to growing whispers he’s taking Ten Hag’s job