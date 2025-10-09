Brentford midfielder Fabio Carvalho is emerging as one of the most sought-after talents in European football, TEAMtalk understands, with clubs across the continent eyeing a potential January move.

Sources indicate that Brentford are open to a sale in the winter transfer window, and that has fuelled interest from clubs in the Premier League, as well as teams from Europe’s elite divisions.

However, a return to the Championship, despite interest from its upper echelons, is understood to be off the table for the 23-year-old, who is determined to remain at the highest level of the game.

Carvalho, whose contract with Brentford runs until 2029, has showcased his versatility and flair in midfield since joining the Bees, and with previous clubs Liverpool, Hull City, RB Leipzig, and Fulham.

His ability to unlock defences with incisive passing and contribute in the final third has made him a standout performer.

The playmaker has started just one Premier League game so far this term, however, and has otherwise been limited to brief cameos off the bench, but that hasn’t deterred his suitors.

TEAMtalk understands that his performances have caught the attention of scouts from multiple European clubs, especially in the Bundesliga, with German clubs viewing Carvalho as a valuable addition to their squads.

Brentford won’t sell Carvalho for cheap – that’s good for Liverpool

Brentford, however, hold a strong negotiating position due to Carvalho’s long-term contract. The club is under no pressure to sell, and any interested party would need to table a significant offer to prise him away from the Gtech Community Stadium.

Sources suggest Brentford could demand a premium, given Carvalho’s youth, potential, and proven quality at the Premier League level.

While the interest from Europe’s top leagues is a testament to Carvalho’s growing reputation and the potential he still holds, the player’s camp has made it clear he has no intention of dropping down to the Championship, even to its most ambitious clubs, despite speculation.

For now, Brentford and Carvalho remain focused on the current campaign, but with the January window looming, speculation surrounding his future is only set to intensify.

As clubs circle, Brentford’s resolve and Carvalho’s ambition will shape what promises to be a fascinating transfer saga.

Liverpool also negotiated a 17.5% sell-on clause when selling Carvalho to Brentford, so they are set to benefit financially if he makes a transfer away from the Bees.

