Brentford to incredibly succeed where Newcastle failed with statement January signing; Bees stun West Ham, Wolves

Brentford could finally lure Hugo Ekitike to the Premier League after reportedly ‘making an offer’ for the Paris Saint-Germain forward, in a move which would frustrate Newcastle United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ekitike was heavily linked with Newcastle in the 2022 summer transfer window. Newcastle held extensive talks with both the striker and Stade Reims as part of their aim to strike a deal.

Magpies scouts had been impressed by Ekitike’s form in France, as he had notched 11 goals and four assists in 26 appearances, despite being only 20 years of age.

Ultimately, though, Newcastle did not manage to convince the player to join them. Paris Saint-Germain also began discussions with Stade Reims, and Ekitike simply could not turn that move down.

PSG captured the France U21 international on loan for the 2022-23 campaign and subsequently activated their option to purchase him last summer. The Ligue 1 giants paid Stade Reims an initial £24million, while the deal had the potential to rise to £30m depending on add-ons.

Ekitike spent last season getting used to life at PSG. He enjoyed a purple patch in the league between November 6 and January 11, registering three goals and two assists in five matches. However, he did not set the Parc des Princes alight.

The 21-year-old has since fallen down the pecking order at PSG and has played just once this term. It is clear that he needs a winter move to revitalise his career and get back to scoring goals.

West Ham have recently placed themselves at the front of the queue to snap him up, while Wolves have also been credited with an interest.

Brentford gunning to sign Hugo Ekitike from PSG

But according to French source RMC Sport, those two clubs are at serious risk of losing out to Brentford. That is because Thomas Frank’s side have submitted a bid to try and win the race for Ekitike.

The report does not mention exactly how much the proposal is worth, though it is understood to be an initial loan which includes a purchase option. transfermarkt value Ekitike at the £13m mark, but it remains to be seen whether PSG will hold out for more than that.

While Brentford have burst past West Ham and Wolves in the transfer chase, they do still have some serious competition to overcome before the move can be finalised. The report adds that Eintracht Frankfurt, who failed to land Ekitike over the summer, are actively pursuing him. And fellow German side Wolfsburg have joined Brentford in submitting an offer, too.

Brentford’s interest in Ekitike has come at an intriguing time. The West London outfit can rely on star striker Ivan Toney again, as he has returned from a long ban for breaching betting regulations.

Toney has insisted he wants to repay the faith Brentford have shown in him, though he has also not been shy about his desire to play for an elite club one day.

Perhaps Brentford feel Ekitike can learn from Toney before eventually becoming his successor up front, should the Englishman go on to join Arsenal or Chelsea.

