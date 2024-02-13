Ivan Toney: Arsenal, Newcastle on high alert as Brentford contract talks stall with ‘all options’ open

Arsenal and Newcastle are on high alert with Ivan Toney no closer to agreeing a new Brentford contract.

Newcastle United and Arsenal are on alert with Ivan Toney’s talks over a new contract with Brentford at a standstill, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Toney is open to staying at Brentford and signing a new deal after the Bees resisted interest in the England international during the January transfer window.

However, talks have not moved forward since Brentford offered Toney an extension, putting clubs like Arsenal – heavily linked with a move for the 27-year-old over recent months – on alert. Mikel Arteta is understood to be keen to make a move in the summer.

Newcastle are also ones to watch with the club in need of a striker who is able to stay fit consistently and can add to their homegrown numbers.

Sources state that Newcastle have listed Toney – who spent three years with the Magpies between 2015-18, making his Premier League debut in the process – as a potential option.

There is also major interest in Toney from clubs in Germany and there may be an opportunity for him to leave England and try his hand in one of the top leagues abroad.

‘All options’ available to Ivan Toney; Frank resigned to sale

All options are currently on the table for Toney as his contract ticks down to its summer 2025 expiry date. The forward will enter the last year of his current deal this summer, with his contract set to expire on July 1 2025.

This will put Brentford in a must-sell scenario and the club have been clear to Toney and his agent Jonathan Barnett that they will put him on the transfer list if they cannot agree a new deal.

As things stand the contract offered to Toney remains unsigned and he is set to leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

Speaking ahead of Brentford’s victory over Wolves last weekend, manager Thomas Frank admitted it is “obvious” that Toney will leave the club this summer – but teased he will command a significant transfer fee.

He told Danish media: “It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer.

“We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now.

“He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team.

“This winter we actually had no offers for him, but it will surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs that will be interested in him.”

Nevertheless, Toney is believes to be happy at the club and is extremely grateful for the way they looked after him while during his suspension for gambling breaches.

He has proven why he is one of the most capable forwards in the Premier League since his return to action last month, scoring three goals in his last four games.

