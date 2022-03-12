Brentford striker Ivan Toney struck twice late on as the Bees made it back-to-back Premier League wins by overcoming Burnley 2-0.

Burnley should have taken the lead when Maxwel Cornet went through on goal in the second half, but he could not beat David Raya. Substitute Jay Rodriguez then hit the bar for the visitors.

But it was Brentford who opened the scoring in the 85th minute when Christian Eriksen picked out Toney with a great cross, allowing the striker to head home.

And Toney secured his brace from the penalty spot after being fouled by Burnley’s Nathan Collins – which saw the defender get sent off.

Brentford remained unchanged from the 3-1 victory over Norwich last time out. That meant Eriksen earned his first home start. Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard overcame minor injuries to keep their places.

Sean Dyche made one change for Burnley as Cornet partnered Wout Weghorst up front, replacing Rodriguez in the process. Skipper Ben Mee remained out, forcing Dyche to go with Collins at centre-half instead.

After a lively start, Eriksen tested Burnley keeper Nick Pope in the 16th minute. He sent a deflected shot at goal and Pope had to react quickly to push it wide.

At the other end, Dwight McNeil played in Cornet but the 25-year-old could only drag his effort wide.

McNeil had a great chance with 34 minutes gone. Ashley Westwood sent in a cross and McNeil peeled away from Ajer to get himself into a good position. However, the Englishman directed his header way off target.

The final opportunity of the first half fell to Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. Canos found the Frenchman at the back post and his first-time volley seemed to beat Pope – but James Tarkowski was there to clear for Burnley.

In the second half, Burnley continued to be troubled by Canos’ crossing. The former Liverpool man picked out Vitaly Janelt in the box, and the midfielder rose above Collins to head towards goal. Pope was caught in no man’s land too, but Janelt only managed to head onto the roof of the net.

Mbeumo was sent through on goal in the 66th minute, but Tarkowski recovered well to prevent the forward from having a shot.

Dyche looked to change things up soon afterwards and replaced Weghorst with Rodriguez.

Cornet fails to open the scoring

Cornet was gifted a great opportunity in the 70th minute when Rico Henry sold Raya short with a back pass. Cornet raced onto it but, under pressure from Ethan Pinnock, could only send a tame effort into Raya’s midriff.

Rodriguez almost had a great impact off the bench when he slammed a long range effort again the crossbar five minutes later.

The scoring was finally opened in the 85th minute when Toney headed into the net from a great Eriksen cross. The Dane whipped a ball to the back post, and Toney was on hand to bag his 11th goal of the season.

And Toney’s 12th came in stoppage time. Eriksen played the striker in and he drew a foul from Collins, forcing the referee to show the red card.

Toney stepped up and confidently dispatched of the spot-kick to hand Brentford their eighth league win of the season.