Ivan Toney had been expected to be one of the central figures of the January transfer window with Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid showing interest.

Brentford are increasingly confident that Ivan Toney will sign a new contract despite interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid – but TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that a new deal will likely contain a release clause.

Toney has been in the headlines over the past few months, as he returns to action following a sanction for gambling breaches and has also been linked with a move to some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Chelsea are two sides who have held interest in the Brentford man and are both in need of a proper No 9 to help them reach their goals this season.

The Gunners have taken the strongest interest and seriously considered a move this month.

However, it’s now all but set for the Englishman to stay at his current club through January and sources say the likelihood of a new deal at the Gtech Community Stadium is growing with every passing day.

Brentford want to tie Toney down to protect his value as offers will inevitably come in next summer and to that extent, a summer exit at this stage cannot yet be ruled out.

However, the prospects of Toney moving this month now look highly unlikely, with his two main suitors in Arsenal and Chelsea now altering their plans as a result.

New Ivan Toney deal will contain release clause

Chelsea have focused their efforts elsewhere and have Victor Osimhen as their number one striking target. His profile, age and experience in Serie A and the Champions League make the Napoli forward a more suitable candidate.

Arsenal are unlikely to make any major moves this month and as previously reported will hold all major moves until the summer. They are flying close to FFP limits and the Gunners cannot overspend this month.

Real Madrid sent scouts to watch Toney before his ban but have moved to secure other targets. Kylian Mbappe is expected to join in the summer upon the expiry of his Paris Saint-Germain contract and will take up nearly all the Blancos’ budget.

This has given Brentford confidence that Toney will stay put in this window and put pen to paper on a new contract.

There is likely to be a release clause negotiated as his team want to give their man the best possible chance of a big move in the summer.

The Bees will want as close to £100million as they can get and it is likely they will want a release clause of similar value, though those close to the player suggest a £80million figure is most likely.

