Sources: Ivan Toney set to leave Brentford for Saudi Arabia after being left out of Liverpool clash

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is set to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli after being offered a huge contract by the club, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The England international has less than 12 months remaining on his Bees contract and has been widely expected to leave the Gtech Community Stadium.

Toney, 28, was left out of Brentford’s squad in their game against Liverpool and sources close to the Bees have revealed to TEAMtalk that he is ‘set to join’ Al-Ahli.

Toney has been heavily linked with top Premier League sides such as Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United in recent weeks but a concrete bid never arrived from one of those clubs.

Thomas Frank has been open about the fact that Toney could depart if a suitable offer is received and TEAMtalk sources suggest that Al-Ahli have made a breakthrough in negotiations.

Brentford have already rejected an offer of £35m for the forward from Al-Ahli so their latest bid must be higher than that – although we cannot confirm the exact figure at this stage.

TEAMtalk understands that just final details are left to sort out before Toney’s transfer to Saudi Arabia is officially confirmed.

Toney signed for Brentford in 2020 and he played a key role in their promotion from the Championship and their continued Premier League survival.

He has scored 72 goals for the club – notably notching an impressive 21 goals in 2022/23, while last term his progress was disrupted by an eight-month suspension for gambling breaches.

Reports have suggested that Brentford put a £40m price tag on Toney’s head and it will be interesting to see if Al-Ahli have matched that valuation.

Personal terms were never expected to be an issue, with Al-Ahli reportedly willing to pay the striker a huge £325,000 per week wage – a drastic increase on his current £36,000 per week salary.

As recently as Friday, Brentford boss Frank admitted that Toney’s future has been ‘up in the air’ for some time.

“Ivan trained the whole week. Trained with good attitude in every aspect. He could be involved, he could not be involved [against Liverpool]” Frank said, as cited by BBC Sport.

“He could be here after the 30 [August] and he could not be here. Basically everything is up in the air.

“I’ve said the whole time that if he’s here I’m very happy, if he’s not here then I’m happy on his behalf.”

With Toney now set to join Al-Ahli, it will be interesting to see if Brentford make some late signings before the transfer window slams shut next week.

