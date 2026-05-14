Brentford are closing in on a deal for Jannik Schuster

Brentford are closing in on the signing of 19-year-old Austrian centre-back Jannik Schuster from RB Salzburg, TEAMtalk understands, with personal terms already verbally agreed and the player eager to make the move to the Premier League.

The Bees are hoping to reach an agreement in principle with the Austrian club for a package worth around €20 million (£17.2 million), including add-ons, marking what could be their first major acquisition of the summer window.

Standing at 1.90m, Schuster has impressed during his breakthrough season at Salzburg, featuring in more than 25 matches across the Austrian Bundesliga and European competitions.

A graduate of the club’s esteemed academy via feeder team FC Liefering, the versatile defender is adept on both sides of central defence and excels in ball progression – qualities that align perfectly with Brentford’s progressive, data-driven approach.

Capped at Under-21 level for Austria, he is viewed as a high-upside prospect capable of developing into a key Premier League performer.

While Brentford lead the race and are arranging a medical, interest from elsewhere in the top flight remains.

Leeds United have been informed of Schuster’s availability, while Brighton and Hove Albion continue to track the teenager closely. However, the player’s desire to join the west London club, combined with the advanced negotiations, makes a move to Brentford increasingly likely.

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Brentford to make strong start to the summer

This potential acquisition of Schuster highlights Brentford’s shrewd recruitment model, which focuses on identifying undervalued European talents and nurturing them for long-term success.

Schuster’s blend of physicality, technical ability and composure under pressure suggests he could thrive in England’s demanding environment, although adaptation time will be expected.

For RB Salzburg, another significant sale of a homegrown star would further cement their reputation as a talent factory.

As the summer transfer window nears, Schuster appears poised for a major career step-up to the Premier League, fulfilling his ambition to test himself at a higher level.

Brentford fans will be hopeful that this latest young signing can follow the successful pathway of previous arrivals.

The Bees have enjoyed a fantastic season and are in with a fantastic chance of European qualification, with more exciting additions expected in the coming weeks and months.

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