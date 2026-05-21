Brighton and Brentford are going head-to-head in the race to sign Mainz star midfielder Kaishu Sano, TEAMtalk understands, with a big-money switch to the Premier League on the cards for the talented defensive midfielder.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Bundesliga club from Kashima Antlers in 2024 for just €2.5million (£2.2m / $2.9m), has transformed into one of the Bundesliga’s most reliable performers, earning the nickname ‘Iron Man’ for his tireless work rate and consistency.

Sources say Sano, who has made 34 Bundesliga appearances this season, has ‘intense interest in England’ and we understand that Brighton and Brentford are leading the race.

Sources state that Sano’s performances have dramatically increased his market value, with Mainz expecting between €50million and €60million (up to £51.9m / $69.5m) for the player, who is contracted until 2028.

The club’s current most expensive departure stands at just £25million, so Sano’s departure would almost certainly break their current sale record.

Mainz have already begun preparing for his potential departure by identifying replacements, underlining their pragmatic approach to cashing in on their most valuable asset.

They do hope to sell for significant profit and are working with the player to facilitate his next step, with Brighton and Brentford ready to do battle for his signature.

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Brighton and Brentford in battle for Bundesliga midfield boss

Brighton are understood to view Sano as an ideal fit for their technical, high-pressing midfield, aligning with the Seagulls’ strategy of recruiting undervalued talents who can thrive in the Premier League.

Brentford, meanwhile, have monitored him closely as they seek to bolster their engine room, with German sources suggesting he would rank highly on their list should they pursue a holding midfielder.

Brentford scouts have been working hard across Germany and there could be multiple talents coming from there over the next few windows.

Broader Premier League interest has also surfaced, though specific clubs remain unconfirmed beyond the primary suitors.

Earlier links to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt highlighted domestic appeal, but a move to England appears more probable given the financial incentives and competitive step up.

For Sano, a Japan international with growing pedigree, the opportunity represents a chance to test himself in one of world football’s most demanding leagues.

His composure on the ball, defensive tenacity, and ability to cover ground make him a versatile option for mid-table sides seeking reliability. Mainz, while reluctant to lose their star, stand to make a substantial profit that could fund squad rebuilding.

As the window nears, a bidding war is what Mainz hope for, though other Premier League enquiries may yet emerge.

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