Brentford have opened negotiations over a new contract for Kevin Schade, TEAMtalk understands, as Keith Andrews’ side look to deter interest from Arsenal and other top clubs.

The 24-year-old winger signed a five-year contract when he joined permanently from Freiburg in 2023. That agreement expires in the summer of 2028, leaving the Bees keen to secure his future before things become more complicated.

Schade has developed into one of Brentford’s most important attacking players.

His pace and direct style have produced 23 goals in 117 appearances for Brentford, including two Premier League hat-tricks.

The five-time capped German international has already scored one brilliant goal this season in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United, and he remains a central figure in Andrews’ plans.

Sources say the club are determined to tie him down to improved terms and protect his value.

Talks have begun, but they will not be straightforward. Schade’s performances have attracted significant interest, and he is aware of the options that may become available.

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Arsenal keeping a close eye on Kevin Schade

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, Premier League champions Arsenal made an enquiry during the summer window as they looked to strengthen on the left flank.

Brentford, however, made it clear the player was not for sale.

Several leading clubs across Europe have also monitored his progress, with sources confirming he is on the radar of multiple Champions League sides.

Brentford regard Schade as a key part of their long-term project and are prepared to offer a substantial rise in wages to keep him at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It will also strengthen their negotiating position if they find themselves in a position when they feel they could sell him.

Schade has settled well in west London, yet the chance to test himself at a club competing regularly in the Champions League could prove tempting and hard for The Bees to compete with.

The coming months will show whether Brentford can convince one of their most valuable assets to commit beyond 2028 or whether the level of outside interest will make an extension more difficult to complete.

For now, both sides have at least begun the conversation.

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