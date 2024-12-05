Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion are considering a January move for Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Hoops are flying in the Scottish Premiership and currently sit eleven points clear of rivals Rangers at the top of the table, with Kuhn playing a major role in their success.

The 24-year-old has arguably been Celtic’s standout performer this term and looks to be one of the favourites to life the SPL’s player of the season award.

He has made 20 appearances so far this season and notched an impressive 11 goals and 11 assists – with two goals coming in the Champions League. Kuhn’s spectacular performances this season have caught the attention of sides in the Premier League, with two in particular ‘seriously interested’ in his signature, per TEAMtalk sources.

We understand that Brentford are considering a January bid for Kuhn, with Thomas Frank a big admirer of the German winger.

Brighton are also keen though and they have a good relationship with Celtic, having signed Matt O’Riley from the Scottish side for £25million this past summer.

The Seagulls also have a strong scouting network in Scotland and Kuhn is a player who has come up in their ‘moneyball’ system. Several sides from the Bundesliga are also keeping tabs on Kuhn’s situation.

Celtic expect Kuhn exit – sources

Celtic are in a strong position with Kuhn as he is under contract at Parkhead until 2029. Sources close to the club say they will demand a big fee for the winger as their model requires them to sign players for low fees and sell high.

Celtic paid just £3million to sign Kuhn from Rapid Vienna in the summer of 2023 and are set to demand significantly more for his sale.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are unlikely to be willing to sell Kuhn in January, halfway through a campaign that could see them in the Champions League knockout stages and fighting for three trophies domestically.

However, no-one at Celtic expects Kuhn to stay at the club for the duration of his contract and there is a ‘high expectation’ that he will leave the club next summer.

Kuhn’s agents at CN Sports will be keeping in close contact with his suitors over the next few months to make sure his next move is the best one for his career.

