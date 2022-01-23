Brentford are reportedly closing in on a history-making transfer for Christian Eriksen, despite the recent comments from Thomas Frank.

On January 17, The Athletic reporter Jay Harris put Brentford in the mix to land former Tottenham star Eriksen. The Denmark international is a free agent following the termination of his contract with Inter Milan.

Eriksen cannot play in Serie A after having an internal defibrillator put in, although he is still eligible to feature in the Premier League.

Frank was recently asked about Eriksen’s potential move to the Brentford Community Stadium. He admitted it was a fanciful transfer.

“This is a player that only plays for the top clubs,” Frank told a press conference.

“Something unfortunate happened to Christian and now things changed a bit. He deserves to play at the highest level and I hope he will.

“Under normal circumstances there would be no rumours with a club like us. I guess we should be flattered that there are rumours with a player of his qualities.

“It’s the same with all players out there – (Lionel) Messi, (Kylian) Mbappe, Eriksen. If they fit the criteria of no d***heads they can play for us.”

Brentford close to agreeing Christian Eriksen terms

However, according to Sky Sports, the Bees are on the verge of agreeing terms with the 29-year-old. The contract will only last six months initially but could be extended if Eriksen impresses.

Should terms be sorted out, then a work permit would be the next step. Eriksen also needs to pass several fitness tests before he can join Frank’s side.

Sky Sports claim the playmaker will have to go through a more rigorous testing process than normal after his collapse at Euro 2020.

Eriksen needs permission from a cardiologist before Prem registration can take place.

Eriksen is in line to make history by becoming the first man with an internal defibrillator to feature in the English top flight.

A separate report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf states he has been training with the Ajax reserves to improve his fitness.

Eriksen made over 300 appearances for Tottenham during a six-and-a-half-year spell in north London. He went on to join Inter in January 2020, helping them to win last season’s Serie A title.

Frank talks Brentford defeat

Brentford’s most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Wolves. Joao Moutinho put Bruno Lage’s team ahead, only for Ivan Toney to equalise with an exceptional volley at the back post.

But Wanderers had the last laugh as Ruben Neves hit a curling effort past Jonas Lossl with 12 minutes left.

Reacting to the loss, Frank said: “I was frustrated we didn’t get a point but I was relatively calm and there was a situation which triggered it.

“I got a yellow card after a confrontation with a Wolves player, then I turned round to Peter and said ‘you can give me a second one as well’. He said it was because I was turning around and too aggressive.

“I want the players to control their emotions and not get silly cards so it’s disappointing I could not control my emotions.”

