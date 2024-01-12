Brentford prepare Peart-Harris decision after Huddersfield, QPR, Portsmouth join Sheffield Wednesday in loan race

Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris is a loan target for Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Queens Park Rangers and Portsmouth this month, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Championship trio Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield, QPR and League One promotion hopefuls Portsmouth have all sounded out Brentford regarding Peart-Harris’ availability during this month’s transfer window.

Speculation about a move to Sheffield Wednesday has been building this week, but TEAMtalk can reveal they are not his only suitors.

Attacking midfielder Peart-Harris made his Premier League debut for Brentford earlier this season and he has gone on to make three brief appearances off the bench in the league and one in the FA Cup last week against Wolves.

Peart-Harris enjoyed a successful spell in League One with Forest Green Rovers last season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Brentford are deciding whether to send Peart-Harris out on loan again for the second half of this season so that he can continue his development in the second half of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield and QPR are all keen to add Peart-Harris to their squads as they battle to avoid relegation in the Championship, while Portsmouth see Peart-Harris as someone who can bolster their push for promotion from League One.

READ MORE: Arsenal old boy voices ‘concerns’ over Gunners move for Ivan Toney after Brentford release clause update

The 21-year-old joined Brentford in the summer of 2021 after leaving Chelsea, having progressed through the academy at Stamford Bridge.

He had been on Chelsea’s books for 11 years as a youngster, representing them up to under-21 level and in competitions like the UEFA Youth League.

Peart-Harris would benefit from gametime

Brentford now have him under contract until 2025, with the option to add an extra year to his commitment.

Therefore, his performances over the second half of the season could be important in determining his long-term future.

By loaning him to a lower level, where he would presumably play more often, Brentford would be giving themselves a better opportunity to assess Peart-Harris’ development.

He has never represented a Championship club before but could soon have that opportunity, unless Portsmouth are chosen as the preferred destination.

READ MORE – Brentford battle Freiburg for exciting Norwich forward Abu Kamara amid successful Portsmouth spell