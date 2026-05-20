Brentford are leading the race for Said El Mala

Brentford are working hard to secure a deal for highly-rated Cologne winger Said El Mala this summer, with the 19-year-old understood to be very keen on a move to the Premier League club, TEAMtalk understands.

The Bees have stepped up their interest in the youngster, joining Chelsea and Brighton in the race for one of the Bundesliga’s brightest young talents.

Brentford have been in communication with El Mala closely in recent weeks and are preparing to open formal talks in a bid to steal a march on their rivals.

El Mala has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Cologne, netting 13 Bundesliga goals and providing four assists despite the club’s challenging season.

His performances, including a standout strike against Bayern Munich, have not gone unnoticed, with his market value now hovering around the €35million (£30.3m / $40.5m) mark.

Cologne, however, are holding firm and demanding in excess of €50million (£43.3m / $58m) for the two-footed attacker, who signed a contract extension until 2030 last summer.

Sources close to the player indicate that El Mala is open to the prospect of a move to Brentford, attracted by the club’s reputation for developing young talent and their ambitious plans. The forward is said to view the Premier League as an ideal platform to continue his rapid rise.

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The timing could hardly be better for El Mala. Julian Nagelsmann is expected to include the teenager in Germany’s squad for the World Cup, a significant step that further enhances his appeal to Premier League suitors.

Having already received senior call-ups during World Cup qualifying, a place in the final tournament squad would mark another major milestone in his career.

Versatile enough to play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder, his dribbling, pace, and clinical finishing have drawn comparisons with some of Europe’s top young attackers.

While Brighton came close to securing his signature in January, talks faltered over the fee.

Chelsea have also been long-term admirers, as TEAMtalk previously revealed, but Brentford now appear determined to push ahead. Especially as he will likely feature at the World Cup and they want to land him before others come calling.

Cologne are open to a sale to help balance their books but will not sanction a cut-price exit for their prized asset.

Brentford can meet Cologne’s valuation and with the player’s enthusiasm for the move clear, a summer transfer window showdown looks increasingly likely.

For El Mala, an exciting switch to the Premier League is getting much closer, and Europe-chasing Brentford are on the way up.

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