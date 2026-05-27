Brentford are leading the race for Said El Mala

Brentford are growing increasingly optimistic about landing highly-rated Cologne winger Said El Mala, with TEAMtalk sources indicating that negotiations between the clubs are progressing well this summer.

The Bees have already sealed the signing of highly-rated Austrian defender Jannik Schuster from RB Salzburg this summer, and want to follow that up with an exciting attacking addition.

As TEAMtalk has reported, 19-year-old German talent El Mala has been a key target for Brentford for several months, as they look to strengthen their front line following a solid Premier League campaign.

El Mala’s explosive performances in the Bundesliga, where he scored 13 goals and provided four assists this season, have drawn widespread admiration.

He also made the provisional World Cup squad for Germany, and many were left surprised when he did not make the final cut.

Cologne are holding firm on their €50million (£43.3m / $58.2m) valuation for the Krefeld-born forward, who offers a potent mix of pace, power and technical quality.

Brentford’s latest bid for El Mala is understood to be in the region of €45 million, comprising a guaranteed fee plus add-ons, but the west London club remain relaxed about bridging the gap in the coming days.

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Brentford pushing to seal exciting winger signing

Club-to-club talks are ongoing over a deal for El Mala, and Brentford sources express confidence that a deal can be reached.

El Mala himself has yet to agree personal terms and has conducted himself with professionalism and respect towards his current employers throughout the process.

Insiders do not anticipate major hurdles in finalising a contract, however, with the player understood to be excited by the prospect of Premier League football.

The move would represent another shrewd investment from Brentford’s recruitment team, known for identifying young talents with high upside and strong resale potential.

El Mala, who is seen as a talent with a extremely high ceiling, fits the profile perfectly as Brentford aim to push for European football after just missing out on the final day of the season.

With other Premier League clubs having monitored the situation, Brentford appear to have stolen a march. A successful conclusion would add dynamism to their attack and signal serious ambition in the transfer market.

However, there is an awareness from those at Brentford that a late entry from a European playing side could cause a late twist.

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