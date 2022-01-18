Thomas Frank admits Brentford are ‘flattered’ by rumours of a Christian Eriksen move, while downplaying their chances of signing the attacking midfielder.

Eriksen is a free agent after leaving Inter Milan in December. He cannot play in Italy after having an internal defibrillator fitted, forcing the Nerazzurri to terminate his contract.

The Dane has been training at Swiss club Chiasso to maintain fitness ahead of a potential return to England. Several Premier League clubs became interested on January 4, although they remained unnamed.

A recent update from The Athletic reporter Jay Harris put Brentford in the mix to land Eriksen. Harris claimed the Bees had offered him an initial six-month deal with the option of a further year.

But fellow Dane Frank has moved to refute those claims. During Tuesday’s press conference, the manager said: “This is a player that only plays for the top clubs.

“Something unfortunate happened to Christian and now things changed a bit. He deserves to play at the highest level and I hope he will.

“Under normal circumstances there would be no rumours with a club like us. I guess we should be flattered that there are rumours with a player of his qualities.

“It’s the same with all players out there – (Lionel) Messi, (Kylian) Mbappe, Eriksen. If they fit the criteria of no d***heads they can play for us.”

Thomas Frank reveals last Eriksen contact

Frank, who worked with Eriksen during his four-year stint in charge of Denmark’s under-17 team, revealed he had not been in contact with the player since the autumn.

He said: “Of course I spoke to him after the incident, but that’s a while ago, not since. It was in the autumn.

“I really hope he comes back to top football again, that is what he wants. Recently in a Danish programme he said his big aim was to play in the World Cup, I really hope he succeeds, I can’t see why he shouldn’t.

“For all Danish fans he was the biggest star before the Euros and, if he gets up to speed, he will be the biggest star again. We all want the best for him and his family.”

Brentford face Manchester United at home on Wednesday evening. Following that game, they host Bruno Lage’s Wolves on Saturday at 15:00.

