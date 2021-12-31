Thomas Frank has reacted after Brentford completed the signing of former Everton keeper Jonas Lossl.

The Dane, who won one cap in 2016, has joined Brentford on loan from FC Midtjylland. His initial move will last six months, and the Bees have the option to make it permanent in the summer.

Lossl will formally become a Brentford player once the transfer window re-opens on January 1.

He has been brought in due to problems surrounding shot-stoppers David Raya and Alvaro Fernandez.

Lossl has previously played for Huddersfield Town in the Premier League. He was also on the books at Everton between July 2019 and February, although he failed to make an appearance.

On the transfer, manager Frank said: “Jonas is a very good goalkeeper who will bring with him lots of experience.

“He has played in England and in the Premier League and we also know him from his work with FCM. He fits the criteria of what we want in a goalkeeper with his feet and in his penalty area.

“The most important thing is that he will add to the experience within our goalkeeper group in our first Premier League season. We have David Raya injured and Álvaro Fernandez has missed some training recently.

“This gives us an extra experienced goalkeeper in training and also someone who has played Premier League games and who will be used to that matchday environment if he starts a game for us.”

It remains to be seen if Lossl will be registered in time to face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Frank talks more Brentford signings

On the potential for more new arrivals, Frank added: “Historically we almost have never done too much in January, for at least the last five years I’ve been here. So I don’t think it will be a busy transfer window.

“I don’t just want to bring in numbers. If we want to bring someone in, he needs to fit the role we are looking for.

“He needs to fit the character profile in terms of being a good guy who wants to work hard and be part of our culture. All those things need to get ticked.

“I then say ‘these are all done’ and then apparently there’s also something about price and salary!

“One of the reasons we have a squad is that when we have injuries there are people ready to step in.

“Unfortunately we’ve been very unlucky with injuries so we have been able to see people stepping in – Charlie Goode and Mads Bech Sorensen at centre-back and Mads Roerslev and Dominic Thompson.

“All of them have done well so we are in a good place, but we are structured and we have a clear strategy.

“Can we get the right player into the right position with the right potential for the right price? Then we do it, which is difficult sometimes.”

