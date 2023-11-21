Brentford ready to exploit bargain exit clause for beautifully-named and talented La Liga winger

Brentford are preparing to rival RB Leipzig for the signing of Granada winger Bryan Zaragoza for a bargain fee.

According to reports in Spain, Leipzig and Brentford are interested in a January deal for the 22-year-old, at a time when Granada are struggling for form.

The Spanish side currently sit 19th in the Spanish top flight with just seven points from the 13 games they have played so far this season. They are, however, just two points clear of Mallorca who sit just above the relegation zone and as a result can hardly afford to lose one of their star attackers before the second half of the campaign.

Zaragoza’s current deal runs until 2027 and Granada are working hard to try and tie down the versatile winger to fresh terms ahead of the winter window in an effort to keep hold of the star attacker.

Zaragoza joined the La Liga side in summer 2022, making the switch from fellow Andalucian side Recreativo Granada. Since then, he has made 50 appearances for Granada, with 10 goals and three assists in those outings.

This term, he has been one of the few bright sparks in the struggling side, scoring five goals and offering up two assists in 13 appearances so far.

The winger also made his debut for Spain last month and is topping La Liga when it comes to successful take-ons. He is also in the top three for progressive carries and carries into the penalty area.

Brentford willing to pay €14m for Zaragoza

The report from Relevo states that both Brentford and RB Leipzig are willing to meet the attacker’s €14m release clause, that works out at just over £12m. The clause is believed to be much lower than Granada’s valuation of the player and could be a bargain deal for interested clubs.

At a time when the Bees could lose their star striker Ivan Toney, they will be desperate to bring in more attacking firepower.

Toney, whose ban for breaching betting rules will be up in January, is likely to be the subject of major interest from top Premier League clubs in the upcoming window. Clubs could be in for a cut-price fee for Toney who will have missed the whole first half of the season by the time the window opens.

Brentford are adamant that they will be able to keep hold of the striker, and potentially tie him down to a new deal to fend off interest from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Blues are reportedly willing to make a “huge bid” to lure Toney to Stamford Bridge as early as the January window. Their main rivals in the race to his signature, Arsenal, are said to be waiting until the summer to recruit a new forward. The Bees are understood to be seeking between £70-£80m in order to part ways with the 27-year-old.

