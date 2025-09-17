Brentford are already preparing for a fresh transfer headache as Kevin Schade’s form begins to attract attention from rival Premier League clubs, TEAMtalk understands.

The Bees endured a tough summer in the market, losing key players Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United and Yoane Wissa to Newcastle United, among others.

Now, there are growing fears that Schade could become the next key figure they are forced to fight to keep hold of.

Schade, 23, has stepped up and made an impressive start to the campaign – quickly establishing himself as one of Brentford’s most important assets.

His energy, pace, and movement have given the side a spark, and insiders believe that his progress has not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

The German forward is under contract at the Gtech Community Stadium until 2028, which offers Brentford a degree of protection. However, the club are realistic enough to know that, if he continues on this upward curve, interest from bigger Premier League sides will soon follow.

TEAMtalk understands that Brentford are already considering ways to strengthen their hand, with the possibility of an improved deal likely to be on the table soon if this continues…

READ MORE Ranking the 50 best Premier League signings from the summer transfer window

Brentford are determined to keep exciting forward

A new contract would not only reward Schade for his recent progress but also help guard against approaches from clubs who may test their resolve.

The departures of Mbeumo and Wissa were a reminder of the financial power wielded by the Premier League’s elite, and Brentford are keen to avoid being left vulnerable.

Holding on to emerging stars like Schade will be vital if the Bees are to maintain their ambitions this season and beyond.

For now, Brentford are determined to back their new talisman – but they know the vultures will soon be circling.

Schade notched his first Premier League goal of the season against Chelsea last weekend and will hope to build on that performance when the Bees play Fulham on Saturday.

DON’T MISS 🤑 The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Isak takes crown as Liverpool dominate

