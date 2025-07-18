Brentford want prolific Celtic striker as Yoane Wissa replacement – Sources

Brentford have identified Celtic’s deadly striker Daizen Maeda as a prime candidate to replace Yoane Wissa, who is attracting significant interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Brentford are bracing themselves for Wissa’s potential departure, having given the forward a price tag worth around £50million. The Bees are planning squad reinforcements for the upcoming season as they have also agreed to sell Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United in a £71m deal.

Sources indicate that Maeda’s representatives have been in discussions with Brentford, signalling the club’s intent to act swiftly, regardless of whether Wissa is sold after Mbeumo.

Maeda, a 27-year-old Japanese international, enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 campaign with Celtic, scoring 33 goals and providing 12 assists in 51 appearances, helping Brendan Rodgers’ side secure a domestic double.

His pace, versatility, and relentless pressing have caught the eye of several Premier League clubs, including West Ham United, Everton, and Tottenham, but Brentford are pushing to secure his signature. Valued at £25m by Celtic – as TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday – Maeda’s high-energy style and goal-scoring prowess make him an ideal fit for Brentford’s dynamic system under new head coach Keith Andrews.

While Brentford are reluctant to lose both Mbeumo and Wissa, who combined for 39 Premier League goals last season, the latter’s potential exit has prompted proactive planning.

Striker domino effect underway

TEAMtalk can confirm reports that Wissa has expressed a desire to follow former Brentford boss Thomas Frank to Spurs, though they will face competition from Newcastle for him.

Newcastle are exploring a deal for the 28-year-old after being overtaken by Liverpool in the chase for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

TEAMtalk understands Brentford’s interest in Maeda is not solely contingent on player sales, as the club sees the Celtic star as a long-term asset to bolster their attack.

Maeda has expressed contentment at Celtic, particularly with their Champions League prospects, but the allure of the Premier League could sway him.

Should Celtic lose Maeda, then they will try to make Wycombe Wanderers’ Richard Kone his replacement up front.

As transfer talks intensify, Brentford’s pursuit of Maeda underscores their ambition to maintain attacking depth, even amidst potential departures. With the transfer window heating up, Maeda’s next move could shape Brentford’s season and create a domino effect for other players seeking moves.

Daizen Maeda’s excellent season