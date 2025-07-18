Omari Hutchinson wants to remain a Premier League player and is confident Brentford will stump up the cash to keep him in the top-flight, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Brentford have seen a series of offers rejected for the Ipswich winger, despite the west Londoners meeting his £35million relegation release clause. It’s believed that as the bid was not cash up front and included a number of incentivised clauses, it could be rejected out of hand by Ipswich. That clause has now expired, having failed to be activated before the July 15 deadline.

Hutchinson is keen on the move but Brentford are reluctant to pay as much up front as The Tractor Boys are requesting, as much as £40m.

However, a deal is still expected to be reached with Brentford targeting the England Under-21 wideman to replace Manchester United-bound Bryan Mbeumo.

It was revealed earlier on Friday that Man Utd have agreed to pay an initial £65m for Mbeumo, while the deal could reach £71m through add-ons.

Selling Hutchinson would represent a healthy return for Ipswich, who shelled out £20m to bring him in on a permanent basis from Chelsea this time last year.

He scored just three goals last season and was unable to stop Kieran McKenna’s side dropping back into the Championship at the first attempt.

Along with Liam Delap, who has joined Chelsea, Ipswich are resigned to Hutchinson’s exit.

Hutchinson has attracted interest from Sunderland but he wants to move back to the capital. He also believes linking up with Brentford will see him avoid a relegation fight under new rookie boss Keith Andrews.

Andrews’ arrival in the hot seat has been part of a summer of upheaval at Brentford.

Thomas Frank left to take charge of Tottenham and Yoane Wissa could yet join him, with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest also keen on the striker.

Captain Christian Norgaard has departed for Arsenal, with Mbeumo next in line to officially leave.

How does Hutchinson compare with Mbeumo?