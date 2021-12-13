Valuation update reinvigorates Brentford transfer interest in Brazilian star

Brentford have re-opened talks with Gremio over right-back Vanderson, who they were interested in during the summer window.

The Bees were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Vanderson in the summer, when Gremio valued him at £13.50million. However, the current talks appear to be in the region of £9.50million.

Indeed, it makes sense as to why Brentford did not continue their pursuit in the summer. In fact, the fee Gremio demanded would have been close to Brentford’s record signing.

However, given the lower price – helped by Gremio’s relegation – Brentford have re-opened talks with Brazilian side, per Daily Mail.

Brentford have made a strong start to their first top-flight campaign in 74 years. Indeed, they currently sit in 10th place, and have put in strong performances throughout the season; particularly their 3-3 draw with Liverpool in September.

Maintaining their impressive performances will be important for the Bees. What’s more, they will be aiming for a top-half finish on their return to the top flight.

Recruiting a player of Vanderson’s quality shows ambition. Indeed, he contributed to five goals in the Brazilian Serie A this season from full-back.

Those returns highlight Vanderson’s attacking quality, which would be a useful asset in Brentford’s back three. Furthermore, playing as a wing-back would allow the Brazilian chances to bomb up the wing and provide further attacking threat.

Brentford became the first side ever to have each of their first 10 home Premier League goals scored by different players at the weekend. Indeed, adding more attacking talent will allow the side to continue to score from all areas of the pitch, a particularly useful asset to have.

Brentford are hopeful they will be able to get the Vanderson deal completed in January.

Vanderson among Brentford targets

Joe Aribo is another player being targeted by Brentford in the upcoming transfer window.

It has been reported that Aribo does not want to extend his stay with Rangers.

Indeed, Rangers could cash in on Aribo should they want to sell him in the January window.

What’s more, Brentford would be one of the best positioned sides to land the midfielder.

